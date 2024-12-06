Days after tensions erupted in Narsipura village of Chikkamagaluru taluk after rituals at a local temple were stopped over the entry of two people from the Dalit community in the premises, an official said that the matter was resolved on Thursday, adding that the Kuruba community has agreed to allow the Dalits to enter the religious place from Friday. Dalits to enter temple days after stopped by upper castes: Official

Chikkamagaluru sub-divisional magistrate B Daljit said: “The incident took place on Tuesday when members of the Kuruba community, traditionally responsible for the rituals at Tirumaleshwara temple, allegedly stopped the rites and left the premises as they refused to pray while members of Dalit community were present.”

After this, the Dalits approached tehsildar Sumant (who goes by only name) seeking permission to enter the temple. In response, revenue, social welfare, and police department officials intervened, visited the village on Thursday to mediate between the two groups.

Daljit said: “We, along with police and social welfare officers, held a meeting with both communities. We were able to convince the Kuruba community leaders of legal implications of practising untouchability. The villagers agreed to allow the Dalits to enter the temple. From Friday, temple activities will resume as usual.”

Manje Gowda, Kuruba community leader, told HT: “Since several decades the dalit community have not been coming to our temple as it was built and worshipped by our community. However the temple was notified as Muzarai in the year 2012, but dalits did not visiting as they were going to the other temple.”

“Two dalit youths complained to tehsildar on Thursday claiming that they were not allowed to worship in the Tirumaleshwara temple. Actually we did not stop anyone for worshipping. From tomorrow (Friday), we will offer pooja together as directed by the authorities, he said.

Jayalakshmi Belavadi, gram panchayat member and a member of the Dalit community, said: “For year, our community had not been going to the Tirumaleshwara temple since the Kuruba community don’t like our visit. Today, that problem was resolved with the intervention of officers. We will go to the temple from tomorrow.”