Dams swollen, rain continues in Kerala

Water level in major dams in Kerala has gone up considerably as heavy rain continues to lash many parts of the state for the past one week. Adding to the woes, monsoon is expected to reach the state by next week.

Shutters of two dams, Peringalkoothu (Thrissur) and Aruvikkara (Thiruvananthapuram), were opened on Thursday to ease pressure.

Irrigation officials said usually storing capacity of major dams will be between 20 and 30 per cent in pre-monsoon days but now it has gone up to more than 60 per cent. Once the monsoon starts, it is expected on May 27 (five days before its usual date on June 1), there will be a heavy flow of water to dams.

This year, the state received 94% excess rainfall during the pre-monsoon period from March 1 to May 18 - the average fall is 235 mm but it crossed 460 mm this time. Most of the dams are getting a steady flow of water in past few days - inflow to Idukki dam, the largest in the state, was 0.5 MCM on May 10, but it reached 5.50 MCM on Wednesday (May 18).

Another major concern is carrying capacity of major rivers have shrunk due to silting and deposit of sludge. Two days back, chief secretary VP Joy had given strict instructions to district disaster management authorities to remove sand and silt on a war-footing to ensure proper flow of water bodies.

Many people in Pathanamthitta district complained that in Pambha river many uprooted trees during the 2018 flood were still lying idle affecting the free flow of water.

In Kerala, most of the major dams are under the irrigation department and state electricity board. But both put up a brave face saying there is no need of any concern now. “We are closely monitoring water level in all dams in the state. There is no need of worry at this point,” said Irrigation Minister K Krishnankutty.

During the flood of the century in 2018, all major dams and reservoirs were opened simultaneously aggravating the flood that claimed 480 lives.

Meanwhile, many areas in the state continued to get rains and the India meteorological department issued orange alert in 12 districts.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the situation and asked district collectors to open relief camps after monitoring the situation. In Kochi, water inundated many areas in Kalamassery and affected people were shifted to relief camps.

Civic authorities had a tough time after many affected people refused to leave their house citing gross apathy on the part of authorities.