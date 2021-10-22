Dancer Sudhaa Chandran posts message tagging PM Modi after being asked to remove prosthetic limb; CISF issues apology

Sudhaa Chandran, renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and actress, on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue senior citizen cards so that people belonging to that age group do not have to face hassles while checking in through airport security.

Chandran in an Instagram post revealed that she was asked to remove her prosthetic limb during the security check. Chandran, who lost her leg in an accident, made a comeback and won accolades as a dancer as well as an actor. She said that the process of opening her prosthetic leg is painful and airport authorities have been requested every time to use ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) but to no avail.

“Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me,” Chandran said in a video post on Instagram.

“But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society? It is my humble request to you Modi ji that please give senior citizens a card that says they are senior citizen,” she further added.

Chandran said that she did not like being grilled every time she had to go through the airport security and requested the central government to take prompt action.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday issued an apology via a tweet and said that authorities are looking into the issue. “We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms.Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers,” the CISF said in a series of tweets.

