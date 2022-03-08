‘Dangabaaz' BJP wants to destroy democracy: Mamata on Assembly ruckus

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched an all out attack on the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party over the ruckus in Assembly on Monday, calling them a 'dangabaaz' (rioters).

Accusing the BJP of 'destroying democracy', Banerjee hailed her party's women MLAs on International Women's Day for 'saving democracy' after ruckus erupted in the House.

“BJP is the 'dangabaaz' (rioter) & corrupt party...they want to destroy democracy...thanks to women MLAs of TMC for saving democracy in Vidhan Sabha yesterday (sic),” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Led by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP MLAs staged a protest in the well of the house raising allegations of violence and rigging during the recently-held civic polls.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could not read his inaugural speech at the state assembly’s budget session for around an hour. He attempted to leave the house more than once as he was not able to read his speech. The chief minister rushed and requested him not to leave the assembly without reading a line. It was only after an hour that he finally read the last line of his speech at the request of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and state police looted votes in the recently-held civic polls. It was entirely organised by the chief minister and her police. The BJP doesn’t accept this mandate. But the governor’s speech didn’t have a word on the poll violence. The content of his speech was the brainchild of the chief minister. The council of ministers inserted specific words and lines...” Adhikari said.

The results of the West Bengal civic polls were declared on Wednesday. The BJP failed to win a single civic body, while the ruling TMC swept the polls by bagging 102 of 108 municipalities.