'Dangerous protests there': Indians recall Iran unrest upon return, thank govt

"The conditions are bad there. The Government of India is cooperating a lot, and the Embassy provided us with information on leaving Iran as early as possible...'Modi ji hai toh har cheez mumkin hai'," an Indian national was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Widespread demonstrations, internet shutdown and the Iranian regime's crackdown on protestors - Indians braved a lot in Iran before they arrived in Delhi on Friday evening. Upon their return, Indians recalled how "dangerous" the situation in Iran was and thanked the Indian government for facilitating a safe journey back home.

Indians recalled how the internet shutdown in Iran that was imposed after protests impacted their stay and obstructed communication with family members back in India. "When we went outside, the protesters would come in front of the car. They would cause a little trouble...The internet was shut down, which is why we couldn't tell our families anything, so we were a little worried...We couldn't even contact the embassy," a national told ANI.

The arrival of Indians in New Delhi came days after India advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country amid a volatile security situation, and also assured that New Delhi would do everything necessary to ensure they were safe.

A Jammu and Kashmir resident thanked the Indian government for its efforts to bring back Indians. The protests there were dangerous. The Indian government has made a very good effort and brought the students back…," he said.

Protests against the Ayotallah Ali Khamenei-led regime in Iran began last month and more than 3,000 people have died amid a nationwide stir so far. While an internet shutdown is still in place, a "very slight rise" in connectivity was recently observed, news agency Reuters reported on Saturday.

The Iran government's crackdown and arrest of protestors appears to have quelled protests for now. Some of the Indians nationals who returned also described the situation in Iran as “normal”.

“I am pursuing an MBBS at Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, Iran. The situation there is normal,” an Indian national reportedly said, adding that the internet clampdown continued.

Meanwhile, family members waiting their loved ones that the Delhi airport also thanked the Indian government. A family that was waiting for a member who who went to Iran on pilgrimage said they always had faith in the Indian government.

An advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran had asked Indian nationals, including students, businesspeople, pilgrims and tourists, to depart Iran.