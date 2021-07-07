Darkest site in the country Palamu Tiger Reserve set to begin astrophotography

The Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) is all set to hold a workshop for astrophotography next month--the reserve on the western and south-western margin of Jharkhand is classified as one of the “darkest sites” in the country.

“We are planning the workshop of astrophotographers on August 8 which would be a new moon day, considered ideal for photography due to least amount of light. Currently, we are identifying specific location in the reserve that has least obstacles such as tree leaves where it would be held,” said Manoj Kumar, deputy director, PTR.

According to forest department officials, PTR has found mention on darksitesfinder.com, an open online global platform that identifies dark sites on the planet which are considered ideal for the photography of celestial bodies due to less light pollution at such spots.

“The dark sites hold significance as the visibility of the sky from such locations is better than other places during the night, largely because they are away from the cities where the glow of the lights, reduces sky visibility. These dark sites are ideal for astrophotographers to click pictures. The darksitesfinder website uses satellite images to identify dark sites. In India, PTR and Indravati area in Maharashtra have been identified as the darkest sites,” said Kumar.

The PTR forest in Latehar district is spread over1129.93 square kilometres including 414.8 sqkm of core area and 715.85 sqkm of buffer area.