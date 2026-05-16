A Lucknow University assistant professor was arrested Friday night after audio clips of him allegedly pressing a female student to “meet” him went viral. Paramjeet Singh, a teacher in the Zoology Department, has been accused of harassing the student and attempting to lure her with promises of leaked exam papers.

Lucknow University assistant professor Paramjeet Singh was arrested after viral audio clips allegedly captured him pressuring a female student to meet him while promising leaked examination papers.(HT)

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The controversy erupted after three audio recordings circulated on social media. In the nearly two-minute clip, the faculty member is allegedly heard asking the student about her mother's health before offering to help.

“Alright, if you need any kind of help, not just for that, but otherwise too, I know ten to twelve doctors. Okay, darling? If you say so, I will definitely come today. If you need any financial support or any other support, everything is open for you,” the man said.

The student was heard saying, “No sir, there is no such problem, sir. It will be managed. It is not that big of an issue, it will be done.”

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{{^usCountry}} The conversation then went towards university exams, with the man claiming to have leaked the papers for her elective and core subjects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conversation then went towards university exams, with the man claiming to have leaked the papers for her elective and core subjects. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “So, which day are you coming to meet me, after your exams are over. I have leaked both of your exam papers,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “So, which day are you coming to meet me, after your exams are over. I have leaked both of your exam papers,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When the student reportedly responded that she had already prepared for the examinations and could not leave home because of responsibilities there, the man allegedly continued insisting she meet him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the student reportedly responded that she had already prepared for the examinations and could not leave home because of responsibilities there, the man allegedly continued insisting she meet him. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I have leaked both papers for you,” he said. “No-no, you come over. I will leak the paper for you, yaar. I have the entire paper with me. So, you come over,” the man was heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have leaked both papers for you,” he said. “No-no, you come over. I will leak the paper for you, yaar. I have the entire paper with me. So, you come over,” the man was heard saying. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After she repeatedly refused, the man said, “So you won’t meet me even once? Then tell me, when will you meet me? You’ll have to come someday. Fine then, come within seven days, okay?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After she repeatedly refused, the man said, “So you won’t meet me even once? Then tell me, when will you meet me? You’ll have to come someday. Fine then, come within seven days, okay?” {{/usCountry}}

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At the end of the clip, a female voice allegedly claims she had been repeatedly troubled by the caller.

Legal trouble for Paramjeet Singh

When the recordings came to light, the university administration initiated an inquiry and police registered a case against Singh.

Lucknow University vice chancellor, professor JP Saini, directed the university’s Internal Complaints Committee to investigate the matter and submit its findings within 24 hours.

University spokesperson, professor Mukul Srivastava, said the administration had taken cognisance of the issue and that action would be taken based on the inquiry report.

Controller of examinations Vidya Nand Tripathi, in a complaint submitted to Hasanganj police station, referred to the audio clips as “an indecent conversation” between the teacher and the student. The complaint alleged that the faculty member attempted to lure the student by promising leaked question papers from ongoing university examinations.

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Police have now lodged an FIR under Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita under charges related to harassing a woman and attempting to compromise the fairness of university examinations through organised cheating and paper leak activities.

According to Lucknow Police, the accused assistant professor was taken into custody on Friday night and further legal proceedings are underway.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Godhooli Sharma ...Read More Godhooli Sharma is working as Senior Content Creator and is based in Lucknow. She majorly covers Education and Science beats alongside cultural and human-interest stories. Being a creative person inside out, she believes in pulling out some soft stories which can help in bringing positivity to society. Besides writing she enjoys photography, painting and travelling. Read Less

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