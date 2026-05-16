Lucknow University starts probe into indecent audio clip, alleged question paper leak offer

The Lucknow University administration initiated an inquiry and the police took an assistant professor into custody on Friday after three unverified audio clips, purportedly featuring a conversation between a woman student and the faculty member, went viral on social media platforms. The Lucknow University administration has clarified that it adopts a zero tolerance policy and takes prompt action in such matters. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The clip of “an indecent conversation” between the teacher and student also allegedly contained an offer to leak question papers.

According to a post by Lucknow Police on X, the accused faculty member has been taken into police custody and is being questioned. Based on the complaint submitted by the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University, an FIR was registered at Hasanganj police station. Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

An update issued by Lucknow Police said that the case will be investigated by the assistant commissioner of police, Metropolitan.

The FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024 section 11 (prohibition against ‘solver gangs’ - organized cheating syndicates), and section 13 (5) of Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance 2024 (for criminal syndicates known as ‘solver gangs’).

In the nearly two-minute viral clip, a man, allegedly speaking to a woman student, is heard using informal terms while also purportedly referring to examination papers of elective and core subjects. The clip also includes repeated references to meeting in person.

At the end of the recording, a female voice allegedly claims she has been repeatedly troubled by the caller.

However, it remains unclear when the conversation was recorded and under what circumstances.

Vice chancellor Prof JP Saini has directed the university’s Internal Complaints Committee to investigate the matter and submit its report within 24 hours.

Lucknow University spokesperson Prof Mukul Srivastava said the university administration had taken cognisance of the matter.

“An investigation has been initiated and appropriate action will be taken on the basis of the findings,” he said.

The university administration has clarified that it adopts a zero tolerance policy and takes prompt action in such matters.

A complaint was filed by the controller of examinations against the teacher involved in the alleged audio clip.

In a letter to the Hasanganj police station incharge, controller of examinations Vidya Nand Tripathi mentioned three audio recordings of an allegedly indecent conversation between the teacher and the student.

“In this, it has been mentioned that the teacher, by luring the student to leak two question papers of the ongoing university examinations, is compromising the secrecy of the examination and the dignity of the student and falls under the category of criminal activity. The pen drive of the audio recording has been sent along with the application. The written complaint sent by the student to the head of the department is also attached with the application,” the letter said.

“We demand that the university administration, local police, and the government of Uttar Pradesh invoke the strictest provisions of the state law concerning the integrity of examinations, file charges under relevant sections for sexual harassment, and arrest the accused immediately,” said Jai Srivastava, ABVP’s Lucknow University unit president.