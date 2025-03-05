Menu Explore
UP: Two killed after car runs over them in Hasanganj; two others critical

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 05, 2025 11:50 AM IST

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened when the vehicle’s tyre burst leading to the car going out of control after which it climbed on the divider crushing four persons

Two people were killed while two others got critically injured on Wednesday after a car ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Hasanganj area, police said.

The incident happened on Nadwa Road in Hasanganj area at 1am. (Representative file photo)
The incident happened on Nadwa Road in Hasanganj area at 1am. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened on Nadwa Road in Hasanganj area at 1am. After the accident, the driver left the vehicle and fled.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened when the vehicle’s tyre burst leading to the car going out of control after which it climbed on the divider crushing four persons.

“The driver is being identified from CCTV and the vehicle number. It is being investigated whether the accused was drunk at the time of the accident or not. He will be arrested soon. The deceased have not been identified yet. One is 20 years old, and the other is 40 years old”, Hasanganj Inspector DK Singh said.

After the accident, people from nearby areas rushed to the rescue of the victims and those who were trapped under the vehicle were taken out.

Police said that the injured persons were admitted to the hospital while the remaining two were declared dead.

