Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
2 bikers killed in separate road crashes in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 05, 2025 10:26 AM IST

In the first case, a 39-year-old man was hit by a truck near Cheema Boilers in Phase 8 while he was on his way to work around 6:45 am on Monday.

Two bikers lost their lives in separate road accidents in Mohali in 48 hours.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File)
The victim, later identified as Jagtar Singh, a resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, was rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6, where he was declared brought dead.

His brother, Baldev Singh, who was coming on a separate two-wheeler, said that he saw the truck driver taking a sharp turn leading to the accident.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of 20,000) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. The truck driver, Deepak, a resident of Ambala, was later arrested and his vehicle impounded.

In the second case, a bike rider, Jaspal Singh, succumbed to his injuries after being hit by another bike rider, Ashok Kumar, on Sunday. Both riders were severely injured, and Jaspal died during treatment at the civil hospital. Kumar continues to remain under treatment at a private hospital.

A case has been registered against Kumar, a resident of Sector 91, who works in the BSF camp in Lucknow, under Sections 281, 106 and 324(4) of BNS.

