Daughter arrested days after parents, sister found dead in Bengaluru; boyfriend on run

A 25-year-old woman who had been absconding after allegedly killing her parents and younger sister at a Bengaluru apartment has been arrested in Puducherry, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect that her parents may have opposed the relationship, which could have led to tensions within the family.(PTI)

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The accused, Shwetha, allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend, Kenneth, who remains absconding, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday night at an apartment in Seegehalli, under the jurisdiction of the K R Puram Police Station, where Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19) were found stabbed to death, officials said.

"A team was formed to trace and apprehend the suspects in the case, and we have secured the woman in Puducherry. Further legal procedures are being carried out, and the investigation is underway," a senior police official said.

Efforts are on to nab her absconding boyfriend, Kenneth, he added.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the officer said Shwetha had reportedly been living with Kenneth for the past two months.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators suspect that her parents may have opposed the relationship, which could have led to tensions within the family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators suspect that her parents may have opposed the relationship, which could have led to tensions within the family. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, the victims had gone to the flat where Shwetha and Kenneth were staying on Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, the victims had gone to the flat where Shwetha and Kenneth were staying on Monday evening. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators suspect that an argument broke out, following which the three were allegedly stabbed multiple times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators suspect that an argument broke out, following which the three were allegedly stabbed multiple times. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A detailed interrogation of the accused is expected to reveal the exact sequence of events leading up to the incident and the motive behind the murders, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A detailed interrogation of the accused is expected to reveal the exact sequence of events leading up to the incident and the motive behind the murders, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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