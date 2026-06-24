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Daughter arrested days after parents, sister found dead in Bengaluru; boyfriend on run

The accused, Shwetha, allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend, Kenneth, who remains absconding.

Published on: Jun 24, 2026 04:34 pm IST
PTI |
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A 25-year-old woman who had been absconding after allegedly killing her parents and younger sister at a Bengaluru apartment has been arrested in Puducherry, police said on Wednesday.

Police suspect that her parents may have opposed the relationship, which could have led to tensions within the family.(PTI)

The accused, Shwetha, allegedly carried out the murders in connivance with her boyfriend, Kenneth, who remains absconding, they said.

The incident occurred on Monday night at an apartment in Seegehalli, under the jurisdiction of the K R Puram Police Station, where Somasundar (52), his wife Muthulaxmi (48), and their younger daughter Supriya (19) were found stabbed to death, officials said.

"A team was formed to trace and apprehend the suspects in the case, and we have secured the woman in Puducherry. Further legal procedures are being carried out, and the investigation is underway," a senior police official said.

Efforts are on to nab her absconding boyfriend, Kenneth, he added.

Citing the preliminary investigation, the officer said Shwetha had reportedly been living with Kenneth for the past two months.

 
bengaluru murder puducherry
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Siya Goyal's Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Daughter arrested days after parents, sister found dead in Bengaluru; boyfriend on run
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