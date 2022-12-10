‘Daughter of fighter’ posters near K Kavitha's residence ahead of CBI probe

A day before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to question Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, several posters with the slogan "daughter of fighter will never fear" - were seen in Hyderabad. “We are with Kavithakka”, read the posters; the visuals were shared by news agency ANI. Kavitha is Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter.

On December 2, the CBI, during its investigation into the liquor scam case, stated that “certain facts about K Kavitha being acquainted with the case emerged, and her examination was required". The central agency gave her two choices for the place of questioning – the agency's headquarters in New Delhi, or her residence in Hyderabad - and December 6 as the date of questioning.

While the TRS MLC wrote back saying she wanted to be examined in Hyderabad, on December 5, she expressed her unavailability to be questioned on December 6 and proposed four other dates - December 11, 12, 14, or 15. “Same may please be confirmed at the earliest. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate with the investigation. I will meet you on any of the above-said dates to cooperate with the investigation,” she wrote.

In response to this, the CBI informed Kavitha that a team of officers will visit her Hyderabad residence at 11 am on December 11 for questioning. “It is informed that the CBI team will visit your residence at 1100 hrs on 11.12.2022 for your examination and recording of your statement in connection with an investigation of the aforesaid case. Kindly confirm your availability on the said date and time,” the central agency responded to Kavitha.

