'Daughter of Odisha now President': Naveen Patnaik meets Droupadi Murmu

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik met President-elect Droupadi Murmu on Sunday to congratulate her on the victory in the recently-held presidential elections. "I am so pleased and honoured that a daughter of Odisha has been chosen as the President of India," news agency ANI quoted Patnaik as saying. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief also confirmed that he will be present at the oath-taking ceremony on Monday. .

Patnaik was accompanied by his party MPs during the visit. The Odisha Chief Minister also wished good luck for journey ahead as the 15th President of the country. He also praised Murmu for coming from a humble background to holding the top post in the country. It is "inspiring and a shining example of women empowerment," Patnaik also said, speaking to reporters.

Murmu also conveyed her thanks to Patnaik for extending support to her candidature.

The former governor of Jharkhand, Murmu won the presidential election against joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after securing 64 per cent votes. The BJD was among the first non-NDA parties o announce its support for Murmu’s candidature.

Murmu will take the oath of office in the presence of the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, followed by a 21-gun salute.

The President will then deliver an address. On the conclusion of the ceremony, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an Inter-Services Guard of Honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.

The term of President Ram Nath Kovind - India's 14th President- came to an end on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

