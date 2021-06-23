Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by NCB in drug peddling case
india news

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by NCB in drug peddling case

NCB said it obtained some important clues in relation to the underworld linked with the terror funding during the investigation of a drugs case.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 23, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday.(PTI)

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was on Wednesday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug peddling case, according to news agency ANI.

According to the probe agency, it obtained some important clues in relation to the underworld don linked with the terror funding during the investigation of a drugs case.

"During questioning of the accused in the matter, some links were found related to Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Kaskar has been taken into custody," NCB said.

Iqbal Kaskar is currently lodged in Thane jail. In September 2017, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police had arrested Kaskar on the charges of extortion. He was boooked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The arrest was made after a builder complained against Kaskar for allegedly extorting money from him since 2013.

