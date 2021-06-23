Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by NCB in drug peddling case

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was on Wednesday arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug peddling case, according to news agency ANI.

According to the probe agency, it obtained some important clues in relation to the underworld don linked with the terror funding during the investigation of a drugs case.

"During questioning of the accused in the matter, some links were found related to Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar. Kaskar has been taken into custody," NCB said.

Iqbal Kaskar is currently lodged in Thane jail. In September 2017, the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of Thane Police had arrested Kaskar on the charges of extortion. He was boooked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The arrest was made after a builder complained against Kaskar for allegedly extorting money from him since 2013.