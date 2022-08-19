Day 2: Tikait calls for nationwide stir if demands unmet

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday exhorted farmers to be ready for a massive nationwide agitation over their demands as a 75-hour dharna by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Lakhimpur Kheri seeking the removal of Union minister of state Ajay Kumar Mishra and a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) entered the second day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“If SKM gets weakened, governments will get the better of farmers,” Tikait stressed as representatives of the BKU-Chaduni faction, which is not a part of SKM, reached the protest site to express solidarity with the agitating farmers.

Farmers from different states reached the dharna site — Rajapur Mandi Samiti — on Friday. Lakhimpur Kheri is represented in Lok Sabha by Mishra, the Union minister of state for home. His son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 last year in which eight people were killed.

The agitation has gained strength since its start on Thursday with prominent leaders, including SKM core committee member Dharshan Singh Pal, Swaraj India national convener Yogendra Yadav and social activist Medha Patekar, addressing the dharna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prominent farmer leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh also addressed the farmers.

Lashing out at Minister Mishra, Tikait said, “The entire country is well aware about the Tikunia violence and it was also known to all as to who was the main instigator behind it.”

“It’s an irony that the minister was still holding his post,” he said and added the minister should be considered an accused in the violence case under IPC section 120B, which relates to criminal conspiracy to commit an offence.

After this 75-hour sit-in, the farmers must be ready for a larger agitation to press their demands, he said.

“Apart from sacking of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, there are other demands — release of innocent farmers lying in jails, MSP (minimum support price for crops) guarantee law, withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022, payment of pending sugarcane dues and land rights to farmers,” Tikait said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also alleged that “a conspiracy is being hatched in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand against the Sikh community to snatch their land and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will never allow this to happen.”

Tikait told the gathering that a 10-member delegation of the SKM, including him, was going to meet the four farmers lodged in jail and their families.

Addressing the dharna, SKM core committee member and prominent farmer leader from Punjab Darshan Singh Pal said, “The administration was not initially ready to allow the 10-member delegation to visit jail. However, it was the farmers’ unity that paved the way for the meeting with the arrested farmers in jail.”

Meawhile, a video statement of Tikait caused a row among local residents in Lakhimpur. The farmer leader issued a clarification later in the day saying “his statements in the viral video were distorted”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}