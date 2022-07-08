Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Day after clashes erupt in Bagalkote, 18 held: Police
india news

Day after clashes erupt in Bagalkote, 18 held: Police

The situation remained tense after the violence, however, police officials in the district said that the situation has been brought under control.
A roadside shop was set on fire during the clash at Kerur, in Bagalakote on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

At least four people were injured in Kerur taluk of Bagalkote in Karnataka as arguments between two groups belonging to different communities led to clashes. Eighteen people have been arrested so far.

The situation remained tense after the violence, however, police officials in the district said that the situation has been brought under control.

“The situation is absolutely peaceful now. Around 18 people have been arrested,” superintendent of police (SP) Bagalkote district, Jayaprakash said.

The SP said that the issue began when some right wing workers allegedly confronted a person identified as Yasin over eve teasing allegations and questioned him. This led to a heated exchange. Later, Yasin brought his aides and assaulted the group that confronted him, said the official.

During the clashes, a member of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike got stabbed, said the SP.

Later, one group entered the market area in Kerur and vandalized the property.

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media since then.In the video, at least 20 people, armed with sticks, can be seen vandalizing the property in the area.

RELATED STORIES

Reacting to the incident in Kerur, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it was a case of personal enmity. “Police have brought the situation under control and arrested the accused. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The police have been instructed to be vigilant against any untoward incidents,” he added.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following the clashes , authorities said.Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP