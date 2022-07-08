Day after clashes erupt in Bagalkote, 18 held: Police

At least four people were injured in Kerur taluk of Bagalkote in Karnataka as arguments between two groups belonging to different communities led to clashes. Eighteen people have been arrested so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation remained tense after the violence, however, police officials in the district said that the situation has been brought under control.

“The situation is absolutely peaceful now. Around 18 people have been arrested,” superintendent of police (SP) Bagalkote district, Jayaprakash said.

The SP said that the issue began when some right wing workers allegedly confronted a person identified as Yasin over eve teasing allegations and questioned him. This led to a heated exchange. Later, Yasin brought his aides and assaulted the group that confronted him, said the official.

During the clashes, a member of the Hindu Jagrana Vedike got stabbed, said the SP.

Later, one group entered the market area in Kerur and vandalized the property.

A video of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media since then.In the video, at least 20 people, armed with sticks, can be seen vandalizing the property in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the incident in Kerur, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that it was a case of personal enmity. “Police have brought the situation under control and arrested the accused. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The police have been instructed to be vigilant against any untoward incidents,” he added.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following the clashes , authorities said.Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.