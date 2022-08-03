Day after PM appeal, Mehbooba Mufti’s throwback pic makes a point on state flag

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti changed her profile photo on Twitter, posting a throwback picture of her father, former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s oath event in 2015 that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also in the photo is the Indian national flag and the now-scrapped flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The change comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his profile photo to the tricolour as part of the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign that encourages people to hoist the national flag to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. PM Modi also asked people to follow his lead.

In a post that announced the change in her profile photo, Mehbooba Mufti did not refer to PM Modi’s appeal but used the opportunity to remind people about the state’s now-defunct flag.

“Changed my dp (display photo) since a flag is a matter of joy & pride. For us our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but cant erase it from our collective conscience,” Mehbooba Mufti said in her tweet,

As a state with special status under the Constitution’s Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir had a separate flag and constitution till 2019. Both ceased to exist after the state’s special status in the Constitution was revoked in August 2019 and the state split into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

