On his last day as Rajya Sabha MP, Mukhtar Naqvi's cryptic remark: 'My political and social tenure not yet over'

On his last day as a member of the Rajya Sabha, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi – who resigned as Union minister a day ago – said on Thursday that his ‘political and social tenure is not yet over’.

“I understand that my tenure in Rajya Sabha has been completed, but my political and social tenure has not yet been completed. I will continue to work with dedication and concern for society,” Naqvi told news agency ANI.

The charge of minority affairs ministry, headed by Naqvi, has been assigned to fellow party leader Smriti Irani, in addition to her existing portfolio of woman and child development.

Meanwhile, Naqvi's statement to ANI is likely to fuel ongoing speculations that he will be fielded by his party as its candidate for the Vice President of India, the elections for which will take place on August 6. The names of Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh as BJP candidates are also doing the rounds on social media.

For the upcoming polls to elect the President of India, slated for July 18, the saffron party has fielded former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu – a woman and tribal – as its nominee.

Speculations that Naqvi may instead succeed Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha are also rife.

