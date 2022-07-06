Smriti Irani given minority affairs, Scindia gets steel ministry as Naqvi, RCP Singh resign

Smriti Irani will be assigned ministry of minority affairs charge, in addition to her existing portfolio of women and child development as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi put in his papers on Wednesday, a day before his Rajya Sabha term comes to an end.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional charge of steel ministry after JDU's RCP Singh resigned as the Union minister earlier in the day.

Both Naqvi and Singh submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the duo during a cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted their resignations from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said, “...as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.”

(With inputs from agencies)

