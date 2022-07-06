Home / India News / Smriti Irani given minority affairs, Scindia gets steel ministry as Naqvi, RCP Singh resign
Smriti Irani given minority affairs, Scindia gets steel ministry as Naqvi, RCP Singh resign

  • Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and RCP Singh submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the duo during a cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure.
File photo of Union minister Smriti Irani.
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 09:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Smriti Irani will be assigned ministry of minority affairs charge, in addition to her existing portfolio of women and child development as Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi put in his papers on Wednesday, a day before his Rajya Sabha term comes to an end.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the additional charge of steel ministry after JDU's RCP Singh resigned as the Union minister earlier in the day.

Both Naqvi and Singh submitted their resignation letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who lauded the duo during a cabinet meeting for their contribution to the country during their tenure.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted their resignations from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said, “...as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Smriti Zubin Irani, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.”

(With inputs from agencies)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

