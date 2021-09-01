Supertech Emerald Court demolition: Day after Supreme Court ruling, UP CM orders strict action against officials

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against officials of Noida Authority, who are accused in alleged irregularities in construction of twins towers in Supertech Emerald Court, news agency ANI reported.

The action comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered demolition of 40-storey twin towers being constructed in Noida's Sector 93A. The court also slammed the Noida Authority, pointing out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech and violations of norms by the realty major in construction of the twin towers.

The court had ordered prosecution of officials of Supertech and the Noida Authority under the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Act for flouting the laws.

"The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law," the bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and MR Shah said in the order.

It directed Supertech to carry out the demolition at its own expense and complete it within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body such as the Central Building Research Institute.

The top court also directed that the entire amount of home buyers in Emerald Court's Apex and Ceyane towers be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking. ₹2 crore must be paid to the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing project, the Supreme Court said.

RK Arora, chairman of the Supertech Group, told Hindustan Times that the developer will file a review petition, asking for a reconsideration of the judgment to demolish the two towers.

According to Supertech, of the 633 people who booked the flats initially, 133 have moved out to other projects, 248 have taken refunds and 252 home buyers still have bookings with the company in the project.

(With inputs from agencies)