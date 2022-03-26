Day before international flight operations resume, AAI reworks Covid-19 guidelines

A day before international flight operations resume after two years, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday revised the Covid-19 guidelines for international air travel. The AAI scrapped the rule of leaving three seats vacant in flights. It also said that the crew members will not be required to wear a complete personal protection kit (PPE).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In consideration of the decreasing cases of the #Covid19 virus & successful vaccination drive @MoCA_GoI has decided to resume the International Scheduled Air Operations from 27th March 2022. It has revised its existing COVID-19 guidelines concerned with international operations,” AAI announced on Twitter.

“According to the revised guidelines of #COVID-19, the restriction of keeping three seats vacant on #International Flights is removed. Also, the requirement of a complete PPE kit for crew members stands removed,” the AAI added.

The government banned international flights on March 23, 2020 as a step to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ban that was initially imposed for two weeks was extended many times since then. However, flights were being operated under bilateral air bubble agreements between India and 35 countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The authority also said that while wearing masks at airports is still mandatory, the pat-down search by security personnel has been reintroduced.

“The pat-down search conducted by the security personnel at the airport has been re-introduced. Though wearing masks at the airport or in an aircraft should still be continued,” AAI tweeted.

The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) had earlier announced that it would resume flight operations from December 15, 2021 but it had to postpone its decision due to an increase in Omicron cases. It was then decided to resume regular flight operations from March 15, 2022 but the Ukraine crisis led to the Centre further postponing its decision.