Dayalu Ammal, wife of late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and mother of DMK president M K Stalin, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after her health suddenly worsened.

MK Stalin's mother Dayalu Ammal hospitalised. (X@Sona_sebin and (X/@mkstalin)

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Ammal has been dealing with age-related health issues for the past few years and has remained under continuous medical supervision at her residence in Gopalapuram.

Hospital sources told news agency PTI that, she was rushed to the private medical facility after her condition deteriorated. She received immediate medical attention upon arrival and is currently being monitored by a specialised team of doctors. Sources said her condition is stable.

Stalin reaches hospital

After being informed about his mother's health, M K Stalin immediately arrived at the hospital along with other members of the family.

Also read | ‘Assembly’s live camera not…’: MK Stalin slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's ‘filmy’ speech

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{{^usCountry}} The DMK president also held detailed discussions with the senior doctors overseeing Dayalu Ammal's treatment to understand her medical condition and the care being provided. Family members visit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DMK president also held detailed discussions with the senior doctors overseeing Dayalu Ammal's treatment to understand her medical condition and the care being provided. Family members visit {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was among the family members who visited the hospital to inquire about Dayalu Ammal's health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin was among the family members who visited the hospital to inquire about Dayalu Ammal's health. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several other members of the family also reached the hospital following her admission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several other members of the family also reached the hospital following her admission. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2015, Dayalu Ammal was among 19 people named in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case linked to the alleged ₹200-crore transfer to Kalaignar TV. The agency alleged that the funds were routed indirectly by the promoters of Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2015, Dayalu Ammal was among 19 people named in the Enforcement Directorate's money laundering case linked to the alleged ₹200-crore transfer to Kalaignar TV. The agency alleged that the funds were routed indirectly by the promoters of Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd (STPL). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the trial, her doctor informed the special CBI court that she had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other age-related ailments for several years, making it difficult for her to participate in the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the trial, her doctor informed the special CBI court that she had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease and other age-related ailments for several years, making it difficult for her to participate in the proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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