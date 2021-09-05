Daylight robbery’: Chidambaram criticises National Monetisation Pipeline scheme

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Sunday criticised the National Monetisation Pipeline scheme and called the project an act of ‘daylight robbery’. Chidambaram’s comments came at the two-day national executive meeting of the Indian Youth Congress in Panaji. The former finance minister was appointed the Congress election observer for Goa assembly elections which are scheduled to be held next year.

“The National Monetisation Pipeline scheme of the Central Government is daylight robbery. Whatever has been created by the governments of the country in the last 70 years is being given in the hands of a select few. People should be aware of this menace and oppose it,” Chidambaram was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Chidambaram also said that no consultation was held with other parties before introducing this policy. He said that there was no debate in the Parliament and said that the government would have never allowed a discussion on the issue.

Congress leaders along with leaders from other opposition parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) opposed the National Monetisation Pipeline scheme. They accused the government of selling India’s ‘prized assets’ in the public sector. They also claim that the scheme will not benefit common people and affect reservations in jobs and create unemployment. Congress’ Ajay Maken on Friday called the National Monetisation Pipeline scheme and the demonetisation exercise of 2016, Centre’s ‘twin babies’ to ‘loot’ Indians.

“In the name of development, the Modi government gave birth to twin babies, one was demonetisation and the other one is the (National) Monetisation (Scheme). Both are of the same nature,” Maken was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.