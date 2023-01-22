Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Day-long boat race promotes green fuel, enthrals visitors

Day-long boat race promotes green fuel, enthrals visitors

india news
Published on Jan 22, 2023 08:15 PM IST

The race was flagged by chief guest and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The event was also attended by AK Sharma, U.P. minister for urban development and energy.

The boat rally, which started at the Namo Ghat, was held under the theme of ‘Kashi Ke Rang, Urja Ke Sang’. (HT Photo)
ByOliver Fredrick

VARANASI Hundreds of locals and residents from neighbouring districts thronged to the ghats of Varanasi on Sunday to witness a 12-km-long motorboat race, which was organised by Uttar Pradesh tourism department in collaboration with Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

The race was flagged by chief guest and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The event was also attended by AK Sharma, U.P. minister for urban development and energy. “Such events play an important role in making masses aware of the advantages of green fuel,” said Puri while announcing a CNG terminal at Varanasi-based Ravidas Ghat.

The boat rally, which started at the Namo Ghat, was held under the theme of ‘Kashi Ke Rang, Urja Ke Sang’. Priti Srivastava, deputy director, tourism, Varanasi, said that the aim behind organising the motor boat rally is to make people aware of the advantages of using green gas. It is also aimed to motivate boat men to opt for CNG as an alternate source of fuel.

More than 100 boats that recently converted into CNG participated in the boat race. The race was flagged off around 1 pm and the boats covered a distance of 12 km in 90 minutes. During this duration, the boats were allowed to halt at three points for five minutes each. “We were enthralled to see the boat race in Varanasi,” said Prashant Shukla, a college student.

On the day, regular boating was suspended for safety reasons. In the evening, a grand laser show was also organised at the Chet Singh Ghat that left visitors spellbound. The day-long event concluded late in the evening. Soon after, the minister boarded the cruise and captured the glimpse of Ganga Arti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Oliver Fredrick

Oliver Fredrick is working in capacity of Senior Correspondent and is based in Lucknow. Other than covering important beats like Railways, Defense, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), District Administration, he loves to write on human interest stories as it gives an instant connect with the readers. In his career of around 10 years, he has done several path-breaking stories which had forced the State Government authorities to take appropriate actions. Prior coming to Lucknow, he was based in Bareilly and was taking care of politically-sensitive West UP districts like Rampur, Moradabad, Pilibhit, Badaun,Muzaffarnagar and others....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP