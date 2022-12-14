Days after Arunachal clash, old video of India-China troops fight goes viral

Days after Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control or LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, an old video of a similar skirmish between the troops of the two countries has gone viral on social media.

In the video of the incident, believed to have taken place at the Yangtse sector near the LAC last year, Indian soldiers - some speaking Punjabi - can be seen beating up Chinese troops who were apparantly trying to cross the LAC.

This VDO of a clash between Indian & Chinese soldiers is being shared regarding d Tawang incident.

Some r dismissing it as an ‘Old VDO’.

Reports indicate that Chinese soldiers have been regularly trying to trespass the Indian territory, not only in Ladakh but also in Arunachal Pradesh.

The video has emerged even as defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday told the Parliament that the December 9 face-off along the Tawang sector began when Chinese troops “encroached into Indian territory” and “unilaterally tried to change the status quo” along the border near the Yangtze River area.

Singh asserted that no Indian soldiers were seriously hurt and troops from both sides withdrew from the area soon afterward. A statement from the Indian army on Monday said troops on both sides suffered minor injuries.

Singh said that local military commanders met Sunday to discuss the dispute and the Indian government spoke to China through diplomatic channels.

In recent years, soldiers from both sides have patrolled areas along the disputed border. Opposing soldiers often come into contact and the two Asian giants have accused each other of sending troops into the other’s territory.

In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains of the Galwan Valley in Ladakh sparked tensions after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian soldiers died. The Chinese side claimed that their four soldiers were killed too, but many defence experts and foreign media have claimed that China lost more soldiers than India.

The countries both stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along their de facto border.

After multiple meetings between military commanders, some Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from a key friction point in Ladakh, but tensions between the two Asian giants remain.

In November, Indian army chief Manoj Pande said there had been “no significant reduction” in Chinese troop strength in Ladakh. He said the border situation was “stable but unpredictable.”

(With inputs from AP)

