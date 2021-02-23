IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Days after dip in Sangam, Priyanka Gandhi continues outreach in Nishad community
Priyanka Gandhi had lent her support to the Nishad community's demands during her Prayagraj visit. (ANI Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi had lent her support to the Nishad community's demands during her Prayagraj visit. (ANI Photo)
india news

Days after dip in Sangam, Priyanka Gandhi continues outreach in Nishad community

  • The Nishad community is a caste group listed under Other Backward Classes in UP. Nishads are heavily dependent on the tourism industry as they ferry tourists in the famous ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:05 PM IST

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday tweeted in support of the Nishad community in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi, who is the party's general secretary in-charge of UP, had visited Prayagraj on Sunday to meet the members of the community.

“The real claimants and protectors of the river are the people of the Nishad community. In Banswara, Prayagraj, we will fight against the oppression of UP police and for the rights of Nishad society. The Nishad families whose boats have been demolished will be provided with a financial assistance of 10 lakh,” Gandhi said in a series of tweets.

Gandhi announced that Congress will organise a ‘Nadi Adhikar Yatra (Right to the river rally) in support of the Nishad community. Adding that since Nishads have a primary right over the resources of the river, a cooperative society should be formed for legalising and regulating sand mining activities in the Yamuna river. “Congress will take out the Nadi Adhikar Yatra for the rights of the Jan Nishad community. Nishads have the primary rights over the resources of the river. With this idea in mind we demand the formation of a Nishadraj Cooperative Society for sand mining activities,” she tweeted.

The Nishad community is a caste group listed under Other Backward Classes (OBC) in UP. It subsumes many castes and subcastes, such as the Mallahs, Binds, Manjhis, Kewats, Kashyaps, Turhas, Majhwas, Bathams, among others. These communities are all primarily engaged in fishing and boating, as well as farming along the river banks. Many Nishads are also engaged in daily-wage labour such as sand mining.

Nishads are heavily dependent on the tourism industry as they ferry tourists in the famous ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj. In early February during a drive against illegal sand mining in the Yamuna river, the UP police had damaged boats plied by the community.

In 2013, the National Green Tribunal stopped the extraction of sand from rivers using heavy machinery, but companies continued mining activities using small boats. The UP government had in June 2019 banned the use of small boats in sand mining, which coupled with the pandemic induced lockdown financially crippled the river-reliant Nishad community. Nishads have been demanding mining contracts for its community members from Yogi Adityanath’s government.

Gandhi had lent her support to their demands during her Prayagraj visit. "If the mining mafia is allowed to mine here, why can't those, who live here, who have a right on contracts, on this land, on this river, work here," she had said.

In the 152-member assembly of UP, Nishads hold considerable sway. In both the 2014 and 2019 general elections, Nishads had supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Nishad Party president’s son Praveen Nishad is a sitting member of Parliament, who joined BJP after walking out of the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi vadra in up priyanka gandhi tweet nishad party
Close
Lakha Sidhana addressing gathering during rally in grain market in Mehraj village on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Kumar)
Lakha Sidhana addressing gathering during rally in grain market in Mehraj village on Tuesday. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Kumar)
india news

Lakha Sidhana, Jan 26 violence accused on run, spotted at farmers' rally

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Sidhana, who has been on the run since January 26, also gave a speech at the rally and said that the agitation called by the farmers will be intensified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a Covd-19 testing center in Hyderabad.(AP)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a Covd-19 testing center in Hyderabad.(AP)
india news

These states require a negative RT-PCR test for entry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:56 PM IST
Some states now require RT-PCR tests for visitors, especially those who are arriving by air, in an effort to limit the spread of new coronavirus variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The peace committee will start meetings soon and form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.(FILE PHOTO.)
The peace committee will start meetings soon and form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Peace panel formed for dialogue with Maoists and the state

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi at a Delhi court on Friday(ANI Photo)
Activist Disha Ravi at a Delhi court on Friday(ANI Photo)
india news

Delhi court grants bail to activist Disha Ravi in toolkit case

Reported by Richa BankaWritten by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:16 PM IST
On Monday, she was sent to one-day police custody after a three-day judicial remand and spending five days in police custody. Ravi was arrested on February 13.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Rahul Gandhi is trying to become 'actor on tractor'. If you are in favour of APMC, then, why is there no APMC in Kerala," Prahlad Joshi said.(ANI)
"Rahul Gandhi is trying to become 'actor on tractor'. If you are in favour of APMC, then, why is there no APMC in Kerala," Prahlad Joshi said.(ANI)
india news

‘Actor on tractor’: Union minister Pralhad Joshi questions Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader’s remarks come a day after Gandhi held a tractor rally in his constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad against the Centre’s three new farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Fragmentation of tiger habitat is leading to inbreeding, low survival: Study

By Jayashree Nandi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The study published in journal of Molecular Biology and Evolution published on February 16 suggests that there is inbreeding among Indian tigers, which is a result of isolated populations due to habitat loss
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the peaceful farmer's protests at Kundli in Haryana. (Twitter)
india news

In bail plea, Nodeep Kaur claims she was 'beaten and tortured' by police

PTI, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:19 PM IST
  • The 23-year-old activist, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, has also claimed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
india news

Manipur: Passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala to be tested for Covid at airport

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:16 PM IST
The northeastern state had decided to discontinue Covid-19 testing of incoming air passengers at the airport with effect from December 18 last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
india news

PM Narendra Modi’s new mantra for IIT students: Self-Three

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Addressing the 66th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal virtually, Modi said that India can become a major player in the field of science, technology, research, and innovation
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
PM Modi in his address also asked students to practice three mantras. He said that students should follow the goals set by them in their lives by following the mantras of self-confidence, self-awareness and selflessness.(PTI Copy)
india news

Focus on addressing global issues: PM Modi asks students at IIT Kharagpur

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:10 PM IST
  • The Prime Minister said that if IITs start addressing the problems India is currently facing then it will also gradually be able to address global issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi had lent her support to the Nishad community's demands during her Prayagraj visit. (ANI Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi had lent her support to the Nishad community's demands during her Prayagraj visit. (ANI Photo)
india news

Days after dip in Sangam, Priyanka Gandhi continues outreach in Nishad community

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:05 PM IST
  • The Nishad community is a caste group listed under Other Backward Classes in UP. Nishads are heavily dependent on the tourism industry as they ferry tourists in the famous ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India on Tuesday registered 10,584 new Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
India on Tuesday registered 10,584 new Covid-19 cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours(Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Uttarakhand: Covid-19 test mandatory for people arriving from five states

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:58 PM IST
  • The decision was taken in face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in several states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
Shantanu Muluk, a climate activist, arrives at National Cyber Forensic Lab for an investigation, in New Delhi.(REUTERS)
india news

Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk moves Delhi court for anticipatory bail

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:54 PM IST
The application moved by Muluk is likely to come up for hearing Wednesday before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
BJP Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

Arvind Kejriwal wants farmers to commit suicide, alleges BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:53 PM IST
"Kejriwal wants the farmer to keep committing suicide. The condition of the farmers continues to deteriorate. It is Kejriwal who speaks the language of middlemen," said Lekhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Mandeep Singh (left) and Mohinder Singh in connection with the Republic Day violence at Red Fort, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)
Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Mandeep Singh (left) and Mohinder Singh in connection with the Republic Day violence at Red Fort, in Jammu on Tuesday. (ANI)
india news

R-Day violence: Farmer leaders’ arrest triggers protests in Jammu

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The Delhi Police arrested the two late on Monday for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence at Delhi’s Red Fort during the tractor rally organised as part of protests against the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP