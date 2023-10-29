DCW issues notice to over Delhi Police online sale of obscene Hindu goddess images

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Sunday issued a notice to Delhi Police over the alleged online sale of pornographic images featuring Hindu goddesses. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said a complainant had come forward with allegations that individuals were selling obscene depictions of revered Hindu deities on the internet. Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal.(ANI)

“A notice has been sent to the police to immediately arrest the man who committed this disgusting and shameless act. Will not leave this man!” she

The complainant reported that they had been receiving unsolicited emails containing sample pictures of Hindu goddesses portrayed in an obscene and derogatory manner.

"The complainant has alleged that some persons are selling online pornographic pictures of Hindu goddesses and that he has been receiving some email regarding the same. The alleged email also contains some sample pictures of goddesses depicted in an obscene manner," the DCW statement said.

Maliwal has issued a notice to Delhi Police and sought a report on the action taken in the matter. She has sought a copy of FIR along with details of accused arrested in the matter and details of steps taken by Delhi Police to remove the content from the internet.

"The act is extremely disrespectful and has the potential of hurting religious sentiments and causing enmity among groups. This is a very serious matter. An FIR must be registered immediately and the accused should be arrested. The objectionable content must be removed from the internet immediately," Maliwal said.

A senior police official said they have received the complaint and an investigation has been take up, reported PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON