DDC election: BJP’s Aijaz Hussain wins from Khonmoh-II, gives party first victory in Srinagar

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 17:32 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered its first victory in Srinagar in the District Development Council (DDC) election after its candidate Aijaz Hussain won the Khonmoh-II seat.

Hussain credited the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hard work of party workers for his success. He also said that the DDC election was a fight between the BJP and rest of the parties.

“This is a win for the BJP. The propaganda has been bust as people have shown their faith in the prime minister and his policies. This is a message that nationalists are prospering in Kashmir,” he told reporters outside the counting centre at SKICC in Srinagar.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had campaigned for the BJP candidate in the predominantly Shia area of Balahama in the Srinagar district periphery.

“They all came together against the BJP as they were afraid of it. But, still the BJP won seats from the valley. Now, they should introspect. People want development and this is a vote for development,” said Hussain.

The counting for the DDC polls has been completed in Srinagar with the independent candidates winning half of the seats.

Though the BJP had expected to reach at least in the double digits alone in Kashmir, however, coming togeather of six parties, especially two big regional parties the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), created hurdles in the victory of the BJP which has been very active on ground since the party took support back from the PDP in 2018 and the coalition government fell down in J&K.

The BJP’s state unit spokesman, Altaf Thakur, lost the DDC election from Dadsara segment in Tral.