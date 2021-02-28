DEA secy takes additional charge of revenue dept

Department of economic affairs (DEA) secretary Tarun Bajaj has been given additional charge of the revenue department upon superannuation of incumbent finance and revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey on Sunday.

Bajaj, a 1988-batch, Haryana cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, will hold the additional charge “till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a statement issued by the secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) said on Saturday.

Bajaj became economic affairs secretary on May 1, 2020 after superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty.