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Dead Bengaluru businessman prime suspect in lecturer’s murder

A businessman found dead is a prime suspect in a guest lecturer’s murder. Their suspected affair led to a premeditated crime linked to personal disputes.

Updated on: May 06, 2026 06:14 am IST
By Coovercolly Indresh
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Bengaluru : A 45-year-old businessman who was found dead on Sunday at a railway track in Ramanagara district in a suspected case of suicide is being considered the prime suspect in the murder of a 40-year-old guest lecturer in Doddaballapura, police said on Tuesday.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The lecturer was found dead inside the charred wreck of a car in an isolated spot near the Bashetty Industrial Area on May 2, said inspector Sadik Pasha with the Doddaballapura Rural Police station.

A day later, the body of the businessman was found on a railway track near Bidadi, added the officer. “Upon verification, it was confirmed to be the murder suspect,” Pasha said.

Investigators said they suspected that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute, adding that the probe revealed that the lecturer and the businessman were in an extra-marital relationship with each other.

They added that the sequence of events suggested a pre-meditated crime. “He was found to have borrowed the car earlier, citing a medical emergency,” said Pasha.

 
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