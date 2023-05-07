Five dead, 17 injured as bus falls into ditch in UP; CM Yogi Adityanath condoles deaths

A bus carrying a marriage party fell into a roadside ditch in the district, leaving five people dead and 17 others injured early Sunday, police said.

The bus was hit by another vehicle near Gopalpura village following which it fell into a ditch, Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said.

The accident took place around 3 am when the marriage party was returning to Mandela village in the district.

The dead have been identified as Kuldeep (36), Raghunandan (46), Sirobhan (65), Karan Singh (34) and Vikas (32).

The injured passengers have been sent to the Orai Medical College, the SP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident after the bus overturned in Jalaun district.

UP Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members of those who died in the accident in Jalaun.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

He also wished the injured a speedy recovery and directed the officers to speed up the relief work.

The police said, "There were 40 people in the bus, out of which, five people have died while more than 15 people were injured after a bus carrying wedding guests overturned after being hit by an unknown vehicle in Jalaun district."

A rescue operation is underway and the injured have been hospitalised, they said.