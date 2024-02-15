 Deadline for installing HSRP extended by 3 months: Minister | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Deadline for installing HSRP extended by 3 months: Minister

Deadline for installing HSRP extended by 3 months: Minister

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2024 08:21 AM IST

The deadline has been extended due to a low uptake in Karnataka, said state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru:

Only 1,832,787 vehicles in the state have been equipped with high security number plates, said minister (HT)
Only 1,832,787 vehicles in the state have been equipped with high security number plates, said minister (HT)

The deadline for motorists to install high security registration plates (HSRP) has been extended by three months due to a low uptake in Karnataka, said state transport minister Ramalinga Reddy.

“The deadline for the installation of high-security number plates is set to expire on February 17, 2024. However, the installation progress has not met our expectations. Therefore, we will be extending the deadline for vehicles,” Reddy said in the legislative council session on Wednesday while responding to a query by Congress MLC Madhu G. Madegowda.

This is the second extension granted to owners of older vehicles to comply with the HSRP requirement. Originally slated for November 2023, the deadline was first extended to February 17, 2024.

“As of now, only 1,832,787 vehicles in the state have been equipped with high security number plates, accounting for a mere 9.16% of the total vehicles. Progress in other states has been comparatively faster,” he said.

During the session, Madegowda raised concerns regarding fake websites that are exploiting the online registration process for installation of HSRP.

Reddy said, though the government has not received any such reports, a probe would be launched regarding such websites and action will be taken subsequently.

HSRP comprises the vehicle’s registration number, a chromium-based hologram, and a unique identification number, making it resistant to tampering by criminals and aiding authorities in tracking it effectively. Equipped with a snap lock mechanism, the plate is rendered immovable and non-reusable. Additionally, a retro-reflective sheet enhances visibility in low-light conditions.

