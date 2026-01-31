Deaf and mute Mohali couple's tiffin service is winning the internet. Watch viral clip

"Food is looking awesome. God bless you guys," another commented.

"What a cute and lovely family. May god bless them with good health," one Instagram user wrote.

The couple’s cloud kitchen, aptly named ‘Quietly Delicious’, has gained wide attention on Instagram. Their videos are being shared across platforms and have also been featured by several leading news outlets.

Vanshpreet Singh and his wife Anmol Kaur, both deaf and mute since birth, run a vegetarian tiffin service that caters to residents looking for fresh, home-cooked meals.

“Yeh toh roti hai. Ye toh aloo-gobhi hai,” says a young boy, shy yet excited, as he introduces his parents’ food on social media. A deaf and mute couple from Mohali has grabbed headlines after their home-based food venture captured attention online.

While Vanshpreet and Anmol handle the kitchen, the business is truly a family effort. Their school-going son, Sukhmehar Singh, helps pack the tiffin boxes and also appears in the videos as the voice of the brand, news agency PTI reported.

Vanshpreet’s brother Charanmeet Singh and sister-in-law Himanshi, both data engineers living abroad, play a key role behind the scenes. Himanshi manages the kitchen’s social media presence. In a short span, the Instagram page has gained over 21,600 followers.

Gurmeet Singh and Inderjeet Kaur, the parents of Vanshpreet, now live with the couple in Mohali. They moved from Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh after their transport business faced difficulties.

Gurmeet Singh told PTI that both Vanshpreet and Anmol are deaf and mute since birth. He added that the idea of starting a cloud kitchen came up after the family shifted to a rented house in Mohali.

"By God's grace, the response from the people has been good," Gurmeet said.

The kitchen serves only vegetarian meals, packed in traditional thalis.

"We serve only vegetarian food, packing them in thalis. Our daughter-in-law, who lives abroad, handles the social media and uploads their stories. We make dal, chole, vegetables and sweets. The food is just like we prepare in our homes and that's why people like it.

"We get orders from housing societies nearby. We also get bulk orders from people who want to make religious offerings or serve food to the poor," he said.

Inderjeet Kaur shared that Vanshpreet learnt cooking by helping her in the kitchen over the years. Along with running the business, Vanshpreet and Anmol also distribute food to the needy as part of ‘sewa’ or voluntary service.

Vanshpreet, speaking through his father, said the response has been emotional for the family.

"We have just begun and already people are showering their love. Their warmth and support mean a lot to us," he said.



(With PTI inputs)

