7 dead, several hospitalised after suspected ammonia gas leak in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur

Seven people, all women, have been reported killed while several are hospitalised due to an alleged ammonia gas leak in a shrimp processing facility Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, reported PTI.

Medical personnel transport victims to an ambulance after an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Manjangaranai village of Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu.(PTI)

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An ammonia gas leak was reported first on Sunday afternoon at the St Peter's Paul Seafoods Exports facility in Kannigaipair near Periyapalayam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district, with preliminary reports indicating that more than 20 people were affected by the incident, PTI reported.

A total of 67 workers affected by the gas leak were rushed to nearby hospitals, Tiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha said.

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Of them, 46 were admitted to Vels Hospital, while 21 were taken to Venkateshwara Hospital for treatment. Nine patients in critical condition were later shifted by ambulance to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for advanced medical care, she added.

NDRF team at the incident site

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{{^usCountry}} Following an alert from the Tiruvallur District Collector's office, the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 4th Battalion headquarters in Arakkonam was mobilised to respond to the emergency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following an alert from the Tiruvallur District Collector's office, the National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) 4th Battalion headquarters in Arakkonam was mobilised to respond to the emergency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A 30-member NDRF team from Chennai reached the site equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), gas detection devices and specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) rescue gear to undertake emergency response operations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 30-member NDRF team from Chennai reached the site equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), gas detection devices and specialised Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) rescue gear to undertake emergency response operations. {{/usCountry}}

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Seven women have been confirmed dead so far while rescue and mitigation efforts were underway at the facility, officials said, according to PTI.

In another incident a day earlier, one person was killed and 26 others were injured after an explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing unit near Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district on Saturday, police said.

CM orders probe

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday ordered the formation of a three-member committee to investigate the ammonia gas leak at the seafood export facility in Tiruvallur.

The panel, comprising the Director of Industrial Safety and Health, the Member Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, and the Additional Director of Public Health, has been asked to submit an interim report within 24 hours and a final report within three days.

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The Chief Minister also directed the state's IT Minister, who serves as the Tiruvallur district monitoring minister, and Monitoring Officer KP Karthikeyan, IAS, to visit the district immediately and work with the District Collector and local authorities to ensure proper medical treatment and all necessary assistance for those affected.

(With inputs from agencies)

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