Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53: Hospital officials

The Guru Teg Bahadur hospital reported six more deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll from 38 to 44.

india Updated: Mar 05, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53
Death toll in north-east Delhi violence rises to 53(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The death toll in the violence in north-east Delhi violence has gone up to 53, hospital officials said on Thursday.

The Guru Teg Bahadur hospital reported six more deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll from 38 to 44.

Five deaths have been reported from the RML hospital, three at LNJP hospital and one at Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital. The dead included a Delhi Police head constable and a staffer of the Intelligence Bureau.

Earlier on Thursday, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain was arrested on Thursday as he reached a Delhi court to surrender in connection with an FIR registered against him over violence in Northeast Delhi. He was taken into custody by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch.

Hussain has been named in the FIR filed by the family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer, who accused him of murdering he 26-year-old. The official Ankit Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh, near Hussain’s house.

Clashes had broken out in north-east Delhi last week between groups supporting the amended citizenship law and those opposing it. Over 300 people were injured in the violence during which houses, commercial establishments and vehicles were torched and incidents of stone-pelting were reported from localities like Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar and Jafrabad.

At a press conference earlier this week, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said 79 houses and 327 shops were completely gutted in arson during the communal violence in northeast Delhi last week.

