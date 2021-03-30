Home / India News / Death toll in Sopore municipal office attack rises to 3
india news

Death toll in Sopore municipal office attack rises to 3

Injured councillor Shamas-ud-din Peer who was referred to a Srinagar hospital, succumbed to bullet injuries early Tuesday morning.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 02:50 PM IST
Villagers carry the coffin of Riyaz Ahmad, a municipal councillor was killed in a militant attack at Sopore in Baramulla distrcit of north Kashmir on Monday. (PTI)

The death toll in the attack on the Sopore municipal office on Monday rose to three on Tuesday after another injured councillor succumbed to his injuries in a Srinagar hospital, police said.

Meanwhile four PSOs of the protected persons were placed under suspension.

Injured councillor Shamas-ud-din Peer who was referred to Srinagar died early in the morning in the hospital.

A policeman and a councillor were killed in the attack on Monday.

Soon after the attack, police blamed Lashkar-e-Taiba militants and said it was carried out by local militant Mudasir Pandit along with a foreign militant.

Late Monday night senior police and army officers visited the spot and later inspector general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar chaired a security review meeting with Commander 5-Sector Rashtriya Rifles, DIG CRPF and SSP Sopore.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that a local terrorist Mudasir Pandit of proscribed terror outfit LeT along with a foreign terrorist are involved in the said attack. However, further investigations are rigorously going on. IGP Kashmir also took serious note of the poor and inappropriate retaliation by the PSOs of protected persons present on spot and directed SSP Sopore to put four PSOs under suspension,” a police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile security forces conducted search and cordon operations at many places to trace the attackers. Security around Municipal Councils in north Kashmir where councillors hold meetings has been reviewed to stop similar attacks in the future.

