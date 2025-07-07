Decapitated body of man found near temple in MP's Tikramgarh, police suspect ‘human sacrifice’

The decapitated body of a man found near a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Tikramgarh has led to suspicion of “human sacrifice”, a police officer said on Monday. On receiving information about the body, the police immediately reached the spot and began a probe into the matter.(AFP File/ Representational)

The incident took place in Vijaypur village, which comes under the jurisdiction of the Chandera police station.

The torso of the man was found alongside a lemon, a coconut, and some other snacks, with the incident coming to light on Sunday, July 6, according to news agency ANI.

The deceased Akhilesh Kushwaha, who was in his thirties, is a resident of Satguwan village. He lived in a house built in his farm, some distance away from the place where his body was found.

“In Vijaypura village, within the Chandela police station area, the decapitated torso of a man named Akhilesh Kushwaha, along with a coconut, a lemon, and salty snacks, was found,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Sitaram, told ANI.

He said that the police were probing the case from multiple angles, including ‘narbali’ or ‘human sacrifice’. He said that the police would “disclose the incident soon”.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP, Jatara), Abhishek Gautam, also said that the case appears to be one of ‘human sacrifice’ in the preliminary investigation.

Kushwaha had allegedly left his home for some work but never returned. A local resident spotted his severed head on a religious platform.

On receiving information about the body, the police immediately reached the spot and began a probe into the matter.

Four-year-old's murder in Gujarat raises ‘human sacrifice’ suspicion

Another incident in Gujarat had raised suspicion regarding human sacrifice, wherein a four-year-old was allegedly hacked to death by her neighbour in the Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udaipur district.

A police official said that the victim's blood was found spilled over the stairs of the temple of her neighbour Lala Bhai Tadvi, thus leading police to believe it could be an incident of ‘human sacrifice’.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)