Decibel levels peak in Bengal campaign as PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi lash out ahead of polls

There is an “atmosphere of fear” in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Tuesday, adding that incidents of murder, rape, rioting and political violence have reached their peak under the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Parties have launched attacks at each other as the poll campaign in Bengal intensifies.

“There is an atmosphere of fear in Bengal. Murders, rapes, riots, political violence have reached their peak. Everyone is very troubled,” Modi said while interacting with Bengal BJP workers as part of the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot” programme.

With less than 10 days left for the crucial two-phase assembly elections, Modi asked the party cadre to “first make a list of crimes that have taken place in your area and tell the people that the crimes took place because the goons had the blessings of influential TMC leaders and their nexus with the police”.

“Dig out videos of heinous crimes such as RG Kar rape and murder, Kasba law college rape, Sandeshkhali. Show the videos to the people and remind them of the crimes. Show them videos in which women and girls could be seen crying... Tell the women how the BJP would ensure their safety,” he told Rina Dey, a BJP worker in South Kolkata’s Kasba area. The PM interacted with at least five workers for more than an hour.

Reiterating the BJP’s charge of the rising infiltration in the state, the PM alleged: “Infiltrators have destroyed the culture and Bengali language. Nowadays you rarely get to hear the pure Bengali language. The infiltrators have changed the language. I would suggest make videos of the language which our elders used to speak and make a second video of how the Bengali language has changed. Show them to the people.” He also termed the TMC regime a “cut-money” government, alleging that TMC leaders, who used to earn ₹1000 – ₹2000, now live in palatial houses. “Dig out old videos related to corruption of TMC leaders and ministers on your mobile and show them to co-passengers in buses and metro. Go door-to-door. Every child in Bengal know about their corrupt practices...”

Trinamool hits back The TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty hit back, saying: “When it came to appointing Booth Level Agents by political parties during the SIR, the BJP couldn’t find workers who could be appointed in every booth. They should first try and find out workers in every booth. Later, they can strengthen the booths.”

Meanwhile, during a rally in rally in Dakshin Dinajpur district, Union home minister Amit Shah promised that the BJP, if voted to power in Bengal, would resolve the Gorkha issue in the Darjeeling hills in a constitutional manner without dividing the state. “I want to tell my Gorkha brothers of Darjeeling that, once in power, the BJP will not only develop an eco-adventure hub in the hills, but also resolve the Gorkha issue in a constitutional manner without dividing the state,” Shah said.

Mamata's big allegation over SIR TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that “logical discrepancy” under the SIR exercise is not an officially recognised term under the Election Commission framework and was selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike Bihar, to benefit the BJP.

“There is no officially recognised term like ‘logical discrepancy’ under the framework of the Election Commission. It is being selectively applied in West Bengal, unlike in Bihar, to benefit the BJP,” Banerjee, who addressed public rallies at Pingla in Paschim Medinipur, Tamluk in Purba Medinipur and Domjur in Howrah, said, adding that she has not seen a “dirty party” like the BJP.

She further urged women to “stand firm” against security forces. “The job of the central forces is to maintain peace. We have no objection to that. But what if they prevent people from voting? I will request women to keep brooms in their hands and stand firm against those wearing boots and carrying arms. I am not asking you to assault anyone or incite a riot, but you must do everything to safeguard your rights.” Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, “The ECI follows the Constitution. Logical discrepancy did not become an issue during SIR in the other states because those governments do not shelter infiltrators.”

If Modi is corrupt, TMC is not far behind: Rahul Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused both PM Modi and Bengal’s ruling TMC of corruption. “If Narendra Modi is corrupt, then TMC is also not behind in the race,” Rahul said in his first rally in the state, while referring to high-profile chit fund cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. Several senior TMC leaders have been arrested in these cases and later released on bail.

Gandhi also launched a scathing attack on Modi over the India-US trade deal and said, “For the first time, Narendra Modi has opened up the nation’s agricultural sector for American farmers. They can sell their harvest in India... If their products sell in India then all our farmers will be ruined.”

Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Dabjit Sarkar hit back at Rahul, saying: “Nobody in West Bengal takes Rahul Gandhi’s words seriously. He always provided comic relief.”

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “We did not contest elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana. Why couldn’t Rahul Gandhi win those elections? He is a failure.”