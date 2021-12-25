Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Decisions that doesn't just look good for also 'did' good: Shah lauds Modi govt

Published on Dec 25, 2021 02:46 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the government led by him has taken decisions that never looked good on the paper but have always done good to the people.

“Narendra Modi govt never took decisions that 'looks' good to the people, he always took decisions that 'did' good to the people,” news agency ANI quoted Amit Shah as saying at an event in Delhi.

The home minister also attacked the previous governments saying the decisions taken by them were made keeping their “vote banks” in mind. “The last 21 governments have taken decisions keeping in mind their vote banks,” he said.

Previously, Amit Shah had lauded PM Modi for helping India steadily recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, drawing comparisons with other governments in the world, who he said, were reporting "ups and downs" in their Covid-19 trajectory.

“Many governments fought against Covid-19 in the world, but in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that people would join the government’s fight against the pandemic. Even at present, many countries are reporting ups and down in Covid-19 cases, but India is steadily coming out of it,” Shah said at the National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2021 in Mumbai on December 19.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah is slated to inaugurate South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) Bharat Darshan Park in Punjabi Bagh on Saturday.

The inauguration, which was initially slated for Friday, was postponed due to technical reasons, said civic officials. SDMC mayor Mukesh Suryan said that it was “a matter of pride that the SDMC has carried forward the amazing concept of waste-to-wealth to provide another attractive park to the people of Delhi”.

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah paid floral tribute at 'Sadaiv Atal' on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary.

