‘Declare Kerala backward’: Union minister's remark post-Union budget sparks row

Union minister George Kurian has said Kerala must declare itself backward if it wants more funds from the Centre amid the Opposition's charge that Budget 2025 ignored the state. Union minister of state for fisheries and animal husbandry, George Kurian.(X-@GeorgekurianBjp)

George Kurian's remark has fueled the controversy, with the ruling Left accusing the Centre of being “anti-Kerala".

On Saturday, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the Union Budget disappointing for the state, saying the Centre ignored their request for funds to rebuild Wayanad, where deadly landslides in July last year claimed over 400 lives.

“We had asked for a special package of ₹24,000 crore, along with a separate package for the Wayanad landslides. Given the national significance of the Vizhinjam Port, we also requested support for it. However, none of these requests have been addressed,” said the chief minister.

In response to criticism from Kerala government, Union minister Kurian said the Centre provides financial packages to states that lag in development.

“If you declare Kerala as backward, with poor roads, education, and infrastructure, the finance commission will assess the situation and submit a report to the Central government. The Centre will make its decision based on the report, not on its own,” said Kurain.

Kurian's remark sparked strong reactions from Left leaders. CPM state secretary MV Govindan accused the Centre of wanting Kerala to remain backward, but said that this would not happen.

He claimed that the BJP has an “anti-Kerala” stance, with its leaders from the state sharing this view.

Govindan further alleged that the BJP's goal is to make “Kerala poor and backward,” adding that after failing in previous attempts to control the state, the Centre is now denying Kerala the allocations it deserves.

During her one hour and 15-minute speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not mention Kerala once. Similarly, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and even Andhra Pradesh were also not mentioned.