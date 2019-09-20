Decomposed body found at actor Nagarjuna’s farmhouse in Telangana: Police

india

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 06:42 IST

A skeleton which was found in the farm of Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday, has been identified as a man who committed suicide in 2016, police informed on Thursday.

The decomposed body of a man has been identified by police as Chakali Pandu, 30, who committed suicide in a small dilapidated house in N-Agro Farms which is spread over 50 acres of land in Papireddyguda village near Shadnagar.

Lying in the deserted house,the highly decomposed body was found by a few persons who came to the farmhouse for plantation work late Wednesday.

A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered on Thursday at Kashmpet police station under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad, Prakash Reddy, said that the investigations were carried on the basis of an Aadhaar card and photograph recovered from the purse found lying near the body.

The deceased, identified as Pandu, was a native of Papireddyguda village. His family informed the police that he had left the house about three years ago. He left behind a suicide note as he was depressed following the death of his elder brother.

The family showed the suicide note to the police. He mentioned in the note that nobody is responsible for his death and that none of his dreams came true. He also wrote that he is not willing to get married or have children. He also wished that Rs 19 lakh, his share from the sale of family property, be given to his mother.

Pandu’s family had not lodged any complaint with the police. According to the police, they were waiting for report of forensic experts to ascertain more details like how he committed suicide.

(With IANS inputs.)

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 06:06 IST