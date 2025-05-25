Dedicated portal to register Myanmarese refugee in Mizoram soon: Amit Shah

Aizwal: Myanmarese refugees currently taking shelter in Mizoram to soon get a dedicated online portal for registering. “Union home minister Amit Shah has assured that a dedicated online portal for registering Myanmarese refugees currently sheltering in Mizoram will be launched soon,” a statement issued by the Mizoram government after Shah met chief minister Lalduhoma on Saturday. Union home minister Amit Shah met chief minister Lalduhoma on Saturday.

Mizoram home minister K. Sapdanga had previously highlighted in the state assembly that the ministry of home affairs’ existing refugee registration system lacked certain key data collection capabilities. The system is now being revised to address those shortcomings.

Shah reportedly told chief minister Lalduhoma that the new portal would streamline the identification and tagging of Myanmarese refugees, thereby easing challenges related to displacement and the influx of people from the neighbouring country.

During the meeting, Shah also commended the Mizoram government for maintaining peace and praised Lalduhoma’s ongoing commitment. He said he would personally look for avenues to support the state’s flagship “Bana Kaih” (Handholding Scheme) through peace-related initiatives, described as a “peace dividend.”

Lalduhoma expressed gratitude to Shah for backing Mizoram’s appeal to raise a Territorial Army unit aimed at curbing drug trafficking along the Indo-Myanmar border. The state government recently set up a committee, led by MLA and retired Lt. Col. Clement Lalhmingthanga, to coordinate the search for a suitable site to establish the Mizo Territorial Army Battalion.

According to Lalhmingthanga, plans are underway to raise two companies under the Territorial Army, following directives from higher authorities.

Lalduhoma also requested the ministry to expedite the process of transferring the management of Lengpui Airport to the Airports Authority of India.