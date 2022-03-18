'Deeds like Raavan': Sisodia's jibe to Gujarat leaders amid Gita syllabus move

A day after the Gujarat government said it would introduce the Bhagavad Gita in syllabus for classes 6-12, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took a jibe at the leaders behind the decision, declaring that they acted like 'Raavan' while talking about the Bhagvad Gita.

Sisodia, who is also the Delhi education minister, said: "Definitely it is a great step but people who are introducing it need to practice the values of Gita first. Their deeds are like Raavan and they talk about Gita,” he was quoted by news agency ANI.

On Thursday, Gujarat education minister Jitu Vaghani said the Gita would become part of the school syllabus for students from Class 6 to Class 12 from the academic year 2022/23.

"Shrimad Bhagvad Gita's values, principles and importance are accepted by people of all religions. In Class 6, Shrimad Bhagavad Gita will be introduced in such a way that students will develop an interest in it," he said.

A circular issued by the BJP-led state government explained that the Bhagavad Gita would be introduced in the form of stories and recitation in textbooks. It further noted that students in Class 9 to Class 12 would be offered a 'deeper introduction' to the Bhagvad Gita.

The education minister of Karnataka, BC Nagesh - whose government has been embroiled in the hijab row over the past few months - said that if approved by 'experts' the Gita would be introduced in the southern state too. Karnataka also has a BJP government.

“Bhagavad Gita is not only for the Hindus, it is for all. If experts say, it will definitely be introduced. However, it will not be done for this year, but from next year,” Nagesh said, according to news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday Sisodia passed on Holi wishes via Twitter.

“I wish a very Happy Holi to all the people of the country. Holi teaches us that our reality lies in not just one but all colours,” he said after celebrating with AAP workers and supporters.

