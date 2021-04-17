Deep Sidhu, accused in January 26 violence, granted bail by Delhi court

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of violence in the national capital on Republic Day, has been granted bail by a local court in Delhi on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

The actor's bail comes after the court reserved its order on his application earlier this week on Monday. The public prosecutor representing the Delhi Police claimed that Sidhu participated in the protest with the intention to create violence and disregard the national flag and that he was the main instigator of unlawful assembly.

Sidhu's counsel told the court that his mere presence did not make him part of unlawful assembly and that he was an honest citizen who was part of a protest.

Sidhu told the court last week that he did not incite the crowd at Red Fort, where religious flags were hoisted and that he was merely exercising his “fundamental right” to protest.

“Right to protest is a fundamental right, that’s why I was there. Neither I indulged in violence, nor did I urge anyone to indulge in the violence,” Sidhu said in his submission to the court.

The public prosecutor for Delhi Police countered the claim and said that fundamental rights do not mean that one can harm police officials.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 in connection with the Red Fort violence on January 26 during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three farm laws.