Deep Sidhu sent to jail for 14 days in R-Day case
Deep Sidhu sent to jail for 14 days in R-Day case

The Delhi Police arrested Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in the January 26 events.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 06:08 AM IST
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed a plea by the city police seeking four days custody for Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu in connection with a case registered by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the damage caused to the Red Fort during a tractor rally by farmers on the Republic Day, and instead sent him to jail for 14 days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar turned down the police remand for Sidhu’s custodial interrogation, saying there was no sufficient ground to allow the custody.

In the current case, Sidhu was arrested on Saturday, hours after he was granted bail in connection with another case related to the violence on Republic Day. A tractor rally taken out by farmers protesting against the three contentious farm bills descended into chaos after the protestes broke police barricades and clashed with the cops at several places including Red Fort.

The Delhi Police arrested Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in the January 26 events. The agency told the court that Sidhu was the “main instigator” and one of the rioters, a charge that he has denied. He was granted bail in this case on Friday.

On Monday, public prosecutor Rajiv Kamboj told the court that they were seeking four days police custody for Sidhu, saying investigation was pending.

Sidhu’s counsel Abhishek Gupta and Jasdeep Dhillon said that both the FIRs were registered on similar allegations, and since Sidhu had already been interrogated by the police in the matter, there was no need for fresh police remand now.

Sidhu also addressed the judge and said that he has been cooperating with the investigation and will continue doing that.

