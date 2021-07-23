Deeply distressed: Venkaiah Naidu on ruckus in Parliament

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said he was “deeply distressed” by the ruckus in Parliament. “I rise in deep anguish from the course of events in the first three sittings of the august House. I am not able to understand why the House is not allowed to discharge its responsibilities as mandated by the Constitution,” said the chairman.

The chairman pointed out that the only business that could be done in the past three sittings was a four-hour discussion on the government’s management of Covid-19 and a one-hour reply from the health ministry.

Talking about Thursday when TMC MP Santanu Sen snatched IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement regarding Pegasus spyware row and tore it, Naidu said, “I’m deeply distressed by the course of events in the House. Unfortunately, proceedings of the House hit a new low with papers being snatched from the minister and torn into pieces. Such actions are a clear assault on our Parliamentary democracy.”

When he was interrupted while speaking, he reprimanded the MPs and asked him not to test his patience as they have done in the past three sittings.

“Three weeks from now, we will be entering the 75th year of our Independence. The spirit of the celebration should not be marred by a dysfunctional Parliament. I appeal to the leaders to enable the smooth functioning of the House,” he appealed.

Past three days of the session were marred by chaos with the Opposition protesting over a wide array of issues, from the Pegasus row to farm bills to the Centre’s management of the Covid crisis.