‘Deeply saddened…’: Congress on Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict's release

The Congress on Wednesday expressed 'disappointment' over the Supreme Court's decision to free Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan after a 31-year legal battle. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress was 'deeply saddened' and questioned the upholding of the 'integrity of the law' if 'those guilty of assassination and terrorism' are to be released.

"We are deeply saddened by the decision of the Supreme Court. If those guilty of terrorism and assassination of a prime minister are going to be released like this, then who will uphold the integrity of law in this country?" Surjewala asked reporters at a press conference in Delhi.

Taking a dig at prime minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said, "PM Modi and his government need to answer today - is this your duplicity and doublespeak on terrorism?"

"Are you going to be complicit in release of terrorists and murderers of the former prime minister of this country by silence?"

Earlier today the Supreme Court ordered the release of AG Perarivalan - who was convicted with six others for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and sentenced to death, a sentence later commuted to life in prison. He is to walk free after 31 years in jail.

The court passed the order considering his conduct in jail, medical condition, educational qualifications acquired in jail and the pendency of his mercy plea since 2015.

He was 19 when he was arrested for buying two 9-volt batteries used in the bomb. He has since said he was unaware of the purpose for which he was buying the batteries and has maintained his innocence. Over the years, his release seemed close on several occasions.

As he walked out of jail today - welcomed by his mother Arputham Ammal, family members, friends and political leaders - he told reporters "I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment".