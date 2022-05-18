Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: What AG Perarivalan said after he walked free

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan - released after 31 years in jail - told reporters 'I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment' as he was welcomed by jubilant family members, friends and pro-Tamil outfits in Chennai, news agency PTI said. Perarivalan had initially been sentenced to death but that was later commuted to life in prison. The Supreme Court ordered the release of AG Perarivalan today after considering his good conduct in prison, medical condition, educational qualifications, and the long pendency - since December 2015 - of his mercy plea.

Also Read| SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict AG Perarivalan

As he stepped out a free man, Perarivalan told reporters he first wants to 'breathe'. "I have just come out. It has been 31 years of legal battle. I have to breathe a bit. Give me some time," he said.

On capital punishment he said: “I firmly believe there is no need for capital punishment. Not just for mercy... many justices including Supreme Court chief justices have said so and there are many examples. Everybody is human.” Perarivalan's mother, Arputhammal, stood by his side and added: "Many unknown people have supported us. I don't know many people. I thank all of them."

Perarivalan then offered sweets to Arputhammal.

AG Peravialan's father, Kuildasan, also expressed happiness, and evaded questions on his son's future plans, including his wedding, saying that such matters would be discussed by the family.

The Supreme Court order was also welcomed by Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who declared it would find a place in 'justice-law-political-administrative history'.

The southern state's BJP leader, K Annamalai, said his party "accepts" the order. "We also believe the Supreme Court will not allow compromising with our unity, security and integrity," he said.

Also Read| SC orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination accused AG Perarivalan: Timeline

AG Perarivalan had been granted parole earlier. The others undergoing life term in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case are Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Jayachandran and Nalini.

Earlier a top court bench of justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai ruled, "Seeing his satisfactory conduct in jail, medical records, educational qualifications achieved in jail, and pendency of his mercy petition filed under Article 161 before TN Governor since December 2015…in exercise of powers under Article 142, we direct the petitioner to be set free."

The court also agreed to examine his petition - raising doubts over the correctness of former Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit's January 2021 decision to recommend his mercy plea to President. The Governor took that decision based on the fact Perarivalan was being punished for murder as probed by the CBI and hence the authority to decide on pardons was the President.

This view was questioned by Perarivalan as well as the Tamil Nadu government, which had recommended his release to the governor in September 2018.