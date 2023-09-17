‘Deeply touched’ by outpouring of wishes on birthday, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 73 on Sunday, said he was ‘deeply touched’ by wishes that poured in from all over the country and the world.

PM Modi took the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro to reach Dwarka on Sunday.

“Deeply touched by the outpouring of wishes from all over India and the world. I thank each and every person who has shared their wishes. Overwhelmed to see so many people engaging in selfless social work on this day. Every gesture is special and strengthens our collective spirit,” he said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

The occasion, however, did not stop the prime minister from having a busy day. He began the day by inaugurating the extension of the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line to Dwarka Sector 25 in the national capital; the station, a newly-built facility, the station is named ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 station.’ To reach there, Modi travelled in the Metro from the Dhaula Kuan station.

The PM then inaugurated phase one of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), named ‘Yashobhoomi.’ At the same event, he launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana; his birthday coincided with Vishwakarma Jayanti.

Modi, who has been prime minister since 2014 and is currently in his second term after his 2019 re-election, is the first PM who was born after independence. The 14th prime minister of India, he will seek a third straight term at parliamentary polls in April-May next year.

