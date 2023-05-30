Circus worker killed by terrorists in Anantnag was family's sole breadwinner: ‘Completely destroyed’

Deepu, who was shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening, was the sole breadwinner in his family, said his brother. Deepu, who was working in a circus, is survived by his father - who is visually impaired - and his sibling who too has had eyesight issues for the last four years.

A family member of Deepu, a worker who was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in Anantnag district on Monday, mourns his demise, in Udhampur district.(PTI)

“He was the sole breadwinner of the family. My eyes are defective for the last four years. My father is visually impaired, he can't work. We are completely destroyed. We want justice. What was our fault?” brother of Deepu was quoted by news agency ANI.

Deepu, a non-Muslim worker from Udhampur, was attacked near Jagland Mandi in Anantnag where the circus team was camping.

After being shot, Deepu was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

A case was registered and a probe is underway.

The incident was one of the several targeted killings Jammu and Kashmir witnessed in the recent past. In February, terrorists had killed a Kashmiri Pandit man in Pulwama. The deceased Sanjay Sharma was working as an armed guard in his village. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In November last year, two labourers hailing from Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh were killed by terrorists in Shopian. The terrorists had lobbed a grenade in Harmen, Shopian in which two labourers named Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar were injured. They succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

